Prabhas' Salaar To Clash With Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki?

Salaar Vs Dunki Clash: Prabhas Starrer To Lock Horns With Shah Rukh Khan’s Next At The Box Office? Find Out

Initially slated to release on 28th September, Prabhas starrer Salaar was recently delayed once again. Now, it is believed that the project will finally reach the theatres on December 22.

Salaar Vs Dunki at box office. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Prabhas fans are eagerly looking forward to his next Salaar. While there is a massive buzz for Prashanth Neel’s directorial, the action thriller has been pushed multiple times. The project was slated to reach the cinema halls on September 28 this year, however, the makers have once again delayed the film. Although the makers have not announced the new release date for the drama, the reports suggest that the movie will be released in the theatres on December 22.

Salaar Vs Dunki Box Office Clash

If these reports turn out to be true, Salaar will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news on X and wrote, “‘Yes. It’s true… SRK Vs Prabhas, Dunki Vs Salaar this Christmas… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023].”

Check out the post below:

YES, IT’S TRUE… SRK VS PRABHAS, ‘DUNKI’ VS ‘SALAAR’ THIS CHRISTMAS… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]. This is… pic.twitter.com/BkgLGepiOt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2023



A lot of speculation is doing rounds regarding the multiple delays in Salaar’s release. Recently, the makers announced the postponement of the release claiming that there are certain issues in the VFX department and the team is yet to get around 600 VFX shots. The rumours mills also state that Prashanth Neel has reshot certain scenes including the climax scene of Salaar to make the film even better.

Salaar marks the Tollywood debut of the KGF director. The film has an ensemble cast with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Ramachandra Raju, Sriya Reddy, and Easwari Rao. Bankrolled by the prestigious banner of Hombale Films, the songs and background score of the movie have been provided by composer Ravi Basrur.

All About SRK’s Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan joined forces with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the first time for his next film, “Dunki. Touted to be a social comedy, the primary cast of the movie also includes Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, and Dharmendra. Following the overwhelming success of Jawan, the fans of King Khana are counting the days to witness him on the big screens once again.

