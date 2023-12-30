Home

Salaar vs Dunki: Prashanth Neel on Social Media War Between SRK And Prabhas’ Film, ‘Not Here to Compete’

Director Prashanth Neel has responded to the social media conflict between the two films. Neel, the director of the Prabhas-starrer, clarified that his movie is not engaged in a rivalry with Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki vs Salaar

The last month of 2023 witnessed some power-packed performances on the big screen. SRK’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar were released just one day after each other created hullabaloo at the theatres. With many assuming that Dunki and Salaar are having a faceoff on the big screens, director Prashanth Neel has reacted to the social media war between the two movies. Neel, who helmed the Prabhas-starrer said that his movie is not at war with Dunki, which is Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial.

While Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, Prabhas-starrer hit the big screens on December 22, 2023. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Prashanth discussed the issue of possessive fans, highlighting how their fervour turned the Christmas clash between the two highly anticipated films into an unpleasant situation.

Neel said, “This is what happens in cinema. You root for your heroes, and the emotions get the better of you. It might be that way (war) for the fans, but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together. I do not advocate being a part of something like that. It’s nasty, is what I heard. And I really wish it did not come down to something like that because both the stars are huge in Indian cinema, and they deserve all the respect that they have accumulated over the years. The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass.”

Prashanth Neel Talked About the Social Media War Between Dunki and Salaar

The director addressing the issue said, “There is no war between Dunki and Salaar. I don’t think either of us thinks like that. I don’t think the makers of Dunki think like that, I don’t think the makers of Salaar think like that. We are here to survive, and we are here to impress the audience. We are here to entertain the audience. We are not here to compete amongst ourselves. This is not a cricket match.”

About Dunki and Salaar

While Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and the film is about four friends who want to live abroad. However, unable to clear the immigration exam, all four friends take the dangerous route called the ‘Donkey Route’ to cross the border illegally.

On the other hand, Salaar intricately unfolds a multifaceted narrative revolving around the power dynamics within the city of Khansaar. Raja Mannar’s aspirations to have his son Vardharaja succeed him face betrayal, with ministers and advisors conspiring to topple their rule.

