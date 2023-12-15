Home

Entertainment

Salaar vs Dunki Screen War: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Prabhas With Maximum Screens in North Market – Check Detailed Report

Salaar vs Dunki Screen War: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Prabhas With Maximum Screens in North Market – Check Detailed Report

The Dunki vs Salaar Box Office clash is getting real as the release comes closer. The two films have got a neck-to-neck competition in terms of the screens allotment. Here's the latest report regarding the same.

Salaar vs Dunki Screen War Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Prabhas With Maximum Screens in North Market - Check Detailed Report

Salaar vs Dunki clash update: Dunki vs Salaar is the Box Office clash that nobody saw coming this year, until September when the makers of the Prabhas starrer postponed its release. Both films enjoy mass buzz before their grand release and that has led to a serious negotiation of screen count by the makers, especially in the northern market. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has maintained a good hold over the larger Hindi-speaking audience where Shah Rukh has an unbelievable screen presence. Many reports now suggest that it is because of the same reason that Salaar: CeaseFire has bagged less amount of screens in the north market as compared to Dunki.

Trending Now

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, the social comedy has got around 46 per cent of the total showcasing in the multiplexes in the north while Salaar follows with a share of 20 per cent screen count. Hollywood superhero film – Aquaman 2 gets a 14 per cent count while Animal, which is enjoying a fabulous run in cinemas, will have the rest 10 per cent of the screen count during the holiday season.

You may like to read

Salaar’s A-certificate and violence behind less screen count in north market?

While this is still a tentative situation of the screen count in the market, it gives an idea about the exhibitors in the north preferring Dunki over Salaar. The fact that the Prashanth Neel directorial has received an A certificate due to its violent content has also pushed the exhibitors back from showcasing it for the family audience. However, Salaar is still likely to enjoy a better status on single screens where action sells better than the other genres.

Meanwhile, the pan-India film which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in important roles, has crossed $1 million at the overseas Box Office in advance bookings including the preview shows on Thursday, December 21. Both films are successfully attracting the audience to theatres. It will be interesting to see which one does eventually wins this Box Office war. Watch this space for all the latest sales updates on Salaar and Dunki!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.