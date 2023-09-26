Home

Salaar Vs The Vaccine War Box Office Clash: Vivek Agnihotri Reveals Prabhas’ Fans Trolled Him

As Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar has been delayed yet again, it is expected to clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki.

Prabhas fans trolled Vivek Agnihotri.

After delivering films such as Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Buddha in a Traffic Jam, and The Tashkent Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is all set to entertain movie buffs with India’s first-ever bio-science film, The Vaccine War. The medical thriller will be reaching theatres on September 28. It must be noted that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s action thriller was also scheduled for a theatrical release on the same day. However, the makers later pushed the release date.

Vivek Agnihotri On Prabhas Fans Trolling Him

During a recent interaction with The New Indian Express, the director revealed that he was trolled by fans of Prabhas on social media when his film, The Vaccine War was clashing at the box office with Salaar. He said that no film should be targeted beforehand. Vivek Agnihotri added that The Vaccine War is a small film with no stars. He went on to say that while his film has been made on a small budget of ₹12.5 crore, Salaar enjoys a jaw-dropping budget of ₹300 crore.

The filmmaker stated, “Their fans were abusing, trolling me, isko bhagao, nahi aana chaiye… Bhaag koi aur gaya (Get him away from here, he should not be here, but someone ended up running away).”

As the release date of Salaar has been pushed, it is now expected to be out on December 22. If reports turn out to be true, the project will be locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

All About The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War will revolve around the journey of creating India’s first vaccine against Covid-19. Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Mohan Kapur have been roped in to play crucial roles in the film.

Bankrolled by the production banner I Am Buddha Production in collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film’s music has been provided by Rohit Sharma, Vanraj Bhatia, Swapnil Bandodkar and Shryea Kaul. Udaysingh Mohite and Shankh Rajadhyaksha are on board as the cinematographer and the editor respectively.

Recently, talking about the film, Vivek Agnihotri said that his objective is to present The Vaccine War on the global stage to demonstrate that India is no longer a ‘can’t-do-it’ country.

