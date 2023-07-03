Home

Entertainment

Salaar x KGF: Makers Reveal The Biggest Hint Proving Prabhas Could be Taking Rocky Bhai’s Story Ahead

Salaar x KGF: Makers Reveal The Biggest Hint Proving Prabhas Could be Taking Rocky Bhai’s Story Ahead

Salaar could just be the third film in the KGF franchise and this wild theory prove the same ahead of the film's teaser release on Thursday.

Prabhas on a poster from Salaar/ Yash on a poster of KGF

Salaar teaser: Prabhas’ starrer Salaar is becoming bigger every day. The film’s teaser is releasing on July 6 at an unlikely time. The makers have decided to release the teaser of the film at 5:12 am on Thursday. The specific time of the teaser release has created a frenzy around with many fans connecting it to the Yash starrer KGF series. India.com earlier reported how it’s possible for Salaar to be the third part of the KGF franchise and director Prashanth Neel might just surprise the fans with the teaser.

The fans were quick to connect the dots when the makers announced the teaser release time. One fan highlighted how 5:12 am is the exact time when Rocky Bhai aka Yash dies in KGF 2 during the epic climax scene. The scene has Rocky Bhai drowning in the sea with all his gold and we see the clock in the background which is running at 5:12 am. Many fans believe that it can’t just be a coincidence for the makers to pick such a specific time for the release of the Salaar teaser. One fan wrote, “#Salaar #KGF #Prabhas 5:12 AM is the time Rocky Bhai gets attacked in KGF-2 climax and it’s the teaser time of Salaar 🔥🔥 . Mother of all collisions Salaar is coming up 🔥🔥🔥. Salaar 🚢 Kgf #Prabhas #Yash @hombalefilms #salaarbhaicoming (sic).”

You may like to read

Other important clues that definitely connect Salaar to KGF include the same place where the two films have been shot. Yash’s KGF series was set in coal mines and saw him in a rustic role of a gangster who would do things his own way. The posters of Salaar also show Prabhas in a rocky avatar, holding guns and posing at coal mines. The team of both films remains the same. Except for the lead, most of the supporting cast is also the same. In fact, actor Easwari Rao, who played an important role in the KGF series, is also a part of Salaar and essays the role of Prabhas’ mother. There are many other hints that make Salaar and KGF series pretty much intertwined. Read this to know more theories: Is Prabhas’ Salaar Actually KGF: Chapter 3? Spoilers Ahead!

Salaar is set to hit the screens on September 28. It will be Prabhas’ second film this year after the debacle of Adipurush. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Salaar!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.