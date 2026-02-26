Salim Khan health update: After Daisy Shah, Aamir Khan also shares about Salman Khan's father's condition, 'Main unse personally...'

Home

Salim Khan health update: After Daisy Shah, Aamir Khan also shares about Salman Khans fathers condition, Main unse personally...

Aamir Khan met Salim Khan personally and shared reassuring words about his condition, adding that everyone is praying for the veteran writer’s speedy return home.

Concern around Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan health continues to draw attention across film industry. Veteran writer remains under medical care in Mumbai and many close friends have been visiting quietly. Among them Aamir Khan has been seen more than once at Lilavati Hospital which has led to fresh conversations about his bond with Salman Khan family.

Aamir Khan’s second hospital visit draws attention

Aamir Khan was again spotted at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai as he went to check on Salim Khan. This visit marked second time he arrived at hospital within short span. Video circulating online shows him walking in calmly dressed in simple clothes and avoiding spotlight. He did not interact much and moved inside without delay.

Later during media interaction at separate event he addressed situation and shared update. He said “Main Salim saab se personally nahi mil paya. Main family se mila hu unke. Hum sab dua karr rhe hai wo jaldi theek ho jaye aur ghar aaye. Hum dua karr rhe hai unki health ke liye.”

His words reflected concern and hope for speedy recovery. Though he could not meet Salim Khan directly he confirmed meeting family members and assured that prayers continue.

Check out viral video of Aamir Khan sharing update

Earlier visit with Gauri Spratt created buzz

Few days earlier Aamir Khan had also visited hospital along with girlfriend Gauri Spratt. That appearance quickly went viral on social media since public sightings of both together remain rare. Fans discussed gesture and appreciated support shown during sensitive time.

Over years Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have maintained mutual respect despite following different cinematic journeys. This moment once again highlights that connection.

Daisy Shah shares reassuring update about veteran screenwriter

Before Aamir statement actress Daisy Shah had spoken about Salim Khan condition. She confirmed that he is out of danger and stable after undergoing successful surgical procedure following minimal brain haemorrhage reported on February 17. Though she has not met him personally she remains in touch with Salman Khan and family. According to her he is under observation and recovering well.

Salim Khan remains under observation in Mumbai hospital while close friends and well wishers stand by family. Updates shared by Daisy Shah and Aamir Khan bring relief as recovery progresses steadily.

