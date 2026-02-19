Home

Salim Khan Health Update: Chitrangda Singh shares about Salman Khan’s father’s current condition, ‘He’s doing…’

Chitrangda Singh shared a health update about Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan. She stated, “He’s doing very well. I wish him all the best and good health.” Fans have welcomed the news, praying for the Sholay writer’s speedy recovery and expressing relief over his current stable condition.

*This copy is getting updated.*

