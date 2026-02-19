  • Home
Salim Khan Health Update: Chitrangda Singh shares about Salman Khan’s father’s current condition, ‘He’s doing…’

Chitrangda Singh shared that Salim Khan is doing very well and wished him good health. Fans of the Sholay writer and Salman Khan have expressed relief and sent their best wishes for his speedy recovery.

Chitrangda Singh shared a health update about Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan. She stated, “He’s doing very well. I wish him all the best and good health.” Fans have welcomed the news, praying for the Sholay writer’s speedy recovery and expressing relief over his current stable condition.

