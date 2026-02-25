Salim Khan Health Update: Daisy Shah says 'he’s stable'; Salman Khan monitors...

Home

Salim Khan Health Update: Daisy Shah says hes stable; Salman Khan monitors...

Daisy Shah confirms Salim Khan is stable and out of danger after surgery, while the Khan family expresses displeasure over medical details being shared publicly.

After days of speculation and constant hospital visits, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is now said to be stable and recovering following a surgical procedure in Mumbai. Actor Daisy Shah, who remains in touch with the family, has shared reassuring words about his health, even as the family urges the media to respect their privacy.

The 90-year-old was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage on February 17. Doctors performed a procedure to stabilise his condition, after which he was placed under observation. News of his hospitalisation spread quickly, drawing widespread attention from the media and fans across the country.

Daisy Shah confirms surgery was successful

Speaking to Filmygyan, Daisy Shah offered clarity on his condition. She said, “I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success, and he is under observation, but he is out of danger.”

Her statement has brought comfort to fans who have been closely following updates about the senior writer’s health.

Salman Khan’s family upset over the medical bulletin

Following the surgery, hospital authorities released a medical bulletin detailing Salim Khan’s condition. However, sources indicate that the Khan family was not pleased with the information being shared publicly.

According to a report in Variety India, a source close to the family stated, “Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers. Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor’s public statement and clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed.”

Since then, hospital authorities have refrained from issuing further updates.

Industry stands by the veteran writer, Salim Khan

Several close friends and members of the film industry have visited Lilavati Hospital to check on Salim Khan’s recovery. Among them was celebrated lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, his long-time collaborator. Together as the iconic duo Salim-Javed, they penned some of Hindi cinema’s biggest blockbusters, including Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Shakti and Mr India.

Their writing helped shape the “Angry Young Man” era of Hindi cinema, most famously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.

Salim Khan is married to Salma Khan and the actor Helen. He has five children, Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita, all of whom have been by his side during this time.

For now, the focus remains firmly on his recovery, with the family choosing quiet strength over public commentary as the veteran screenwriter recuperates.

