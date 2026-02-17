Home

Salim Khan Health update: Doctor says Salman’s father is stable, but… – Check first statement

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors confirm he is stable and under close observation while a detailed update will be shared with family consent at a scheduled press briefing.

Bollywood legend Salim Khan father of Salman Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on the morning of February 17. While the exact reason for his hospitalisation was initially unclear, his doctor has now shared the first official update on his condition.

Doctor provides official update on Salim Khan’s health

Dr. Jalil Parkar confirmed that Salim Khan was brought to the emergency room early morning at 8:30 am by the family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra. After initial emergency care, he was shifted to the ICU on the first floor. A team of specialists, including Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to him.

The doctor emphasized that Salim Khan is stable but under close observation, and further details will be shared at a press briefing the next day with family consent.

The support of the Khan family

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan was seen outside Lilavati Hospital moving quickly through the crowd without stopping for the media. The actor was accompanied by heavy security, ensuring privacy for his father.

Check out the video of Salman Khan at Lilavati Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after, other family members arrived including Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, their son Arhaan Khan, Alvira Agnihotri with her husband Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, Salim Khan’s son-in-law and Arpita Khan’s husband. The family’s presence highlights their unity and support during this time.

