Salim Khan Health Update: Ranveer Singh reaches Lilavati Hospital to meet Salman Khan’s father -Watch video

Salim Khan Health Update: Ranveer Singh reaches Lilavati Hospital to meet Salman Khans father -Watch video

Salim Khan Health Update: All eyes are on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, who was recently hospitalised. Initially, his condition was reported to be critical; however, doctors later confirmed that he is doing well. Many Bollywood stars have been visiting the hospital to meet him. Meanwhile, a video of Ranveer Singh has surfaced and is rapidly going viral online, thrilling fans who have seen the clip.

News of Salim Khan’s deteriorating health has caused concern among Bollywood and his fans. On February 17, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Dr. Jalil Parkar stated that he had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage and was placed on a ventilator due to high blood pressure. The ventilator was used only as a precaution. A minor procedure was performed, and his condition is now stable. While recovery is slow due to his age, he is improving well.

Family members have been continuously visiting the hospital, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Atul Agnihotri. Friends and colleagues such as Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Javed Akhtar, and Aamir Khan, along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, also visited him. Ranveer Singh had arrived at the hospital just moments earlier to meet Salim Khan.

The family has requested the hospital not to release any information about Salim Khan’s health. They want all health matters to remain private, and any necessary updates will be provided by the family themselves. Salim Khan is the writer of classic films like “Sholay”, “Deewar”, and “Zanjeer”. Fans and members of the industry are praying for his speedy recovery.

