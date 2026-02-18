Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan’s ex Sangeeta Bijlani pays heartfelt visit amid health concerns, video goes viral

Home

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khans ex Sangeeta Bijlani pays heartfelt visit amid health concerns, video goes viral

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was recently hospitalised and placed on a ventilator. Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman Khan’s former girlfriend, visited him to offer support, with the video of her visit quickly making rounds online.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently under medical care in Mumbai and his health has become a major talking point among fans and members of the film fraternity. The father of Salman Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital earlier this week after a sudden medical emergency. Since then family members and close well-wishers have been visiting the hospital as doctors continue to monitor his condition closely.

Amid these tense moments, a video of Salman’s former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani visiting the hospital has gone viral on social media, drawing attention from fans.

What happened to Salim Khan?

Salim Khan reportedly suffered a minor brain haemorrhage on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital by his family doctor. He was admitted to the ICU, where doctors observed high blood pressure levels and certain jerks. On February 18, he underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography procedure performed by a neurosurgeon.

According to Dr. Jalil Parkar, the procedure was successful and did not require any major surgery. He stated that Salim Khan was conscious and stable after the treatment and was shifted back to the ICU for observation. Doctors also mentioned that age is a factor in his recovery, but he is responding well and is expected to be taken off the ventilator soon.

Sangeeta Bijlani’s visit goes viral

Soon after the procedure Sangeeta Bijlani was seen arriving at the hospital to check on Salim Khan. She stepped out of a black car dressed in a white shirt and blue denim jeans paired with black sunglasses. Her quiet and heartfelt visit was captured on camera and the clip quickly spread across social media platforms.

Watch viral video of Sangeeta Bijlani visiting Salim Khan at hospital

Her presence reminded many of her long history with Salman Khan. The two began dating in 1986 during their modelling days and were once set to marry in 1994 before calling off the wedding. Despite their past they have maintained a respectful friendship over the years.

About Sangeeta Bijlani

Sangeeta Bijlani is a prominent Indian actress and former model who rose to fame after winning the Miss India title in 1980. She made her Bollywood debut in the late eighties with the film Qatil, later starring in hits like Tridev and Hathyar. Known for her grace and style, she transitioned from a top-tier model to a popular screen presence before retiring from acting after her marriage to cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

