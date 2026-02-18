Home

Entertainment

Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai sends love and prayers to Salman Khans father amid health scare, calls him...

Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai sends love and prayers to Salman Khan’s father amid health scare, calls him…

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed his support and love for Salim Khan, who is currently hospitalised. The heartfelt message reflects decades of friendship and solidarity within the Bollywood fraternity.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, is currently hospitalised after undergoing a medical procedure at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The 90-year-old was shifted to the ICU post-procedure and remains on a ventilator, though doctors report that he is “fine and stable.” Family members and friends from the film industry have been by his side, offering support and prayers.

Among those expressing concern for Salim Khan’s health, legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared an emotional message highlighting his decades-long bond with the veteran screenwriter.

Subhash Ghai shares heartfelt message

Speaking to ANI, Subhash Ghai said, “Salim sahib mere bhai ki tarah hai aaj se nahi 30-40 saal se. Salman toh baad mein aaya jisne meri picture mein kaam kiya. Sabse pehle Salim sahib the jinki mai nahi puri industry izzat karti hai aur unke liye prathna karti hai ki unki sehat achi rahe aur dirghayi ho kyunki vo bahut hi ache insaan hai.”

He added that Salim Khan is like a brother, not just to him but is respected across the industry. Subhash prayed for his good health and long life, reflecting on the deep respect and admiration he has for the veteran writer.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The bond between Salim Khan and Subhash Ghai

Salim Khan and Subhash Ghai have shared a deep, brotherly bond for over 40 years, predating Ghai’s work with Salman Khan. Their relationship is anchored in mutual respect; Salim notably mediated a major conflict by advising Salman to apologize for a physical altercation at a party, which eventually led to their professional collaboration on the film Yuvvraaj.

Also read: Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan’s ex Sangeeta Bijlani pays heartfelt visit amid health concerns, video goes viral

About the hospital visits

Salim Khan has received a steady stream of visitors from his family and the film fraternity. Among them were Salman Khan, his mother Salma Khan, producer Arbaaz Khan with his wife Shhura Khan, and daughters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan. Legendary actress Helen Richardson Khan also visited to check on his health.

Children from the next generation were present as well, including Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan. Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar visited to support his longtime friend and collaborator. Even Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, was seen at Lilavati Hospital paying her respects for legendary screenwriter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.