Salim Khan latest health update: Ajaz Khan, who met Salman Khan's father, reveals he may be discharged by...

Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan’s health is reported to be improving. He was placed on ventilator support at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Actor Ajaz Khan visited him at the hospital on Friday and said that his condition is now stable. Doctors hope he may be discharged by Monday, February 23, if his recovery continues steadily.

What happened to Salim Khan?

90-year-old Salim Khan was admitted to the emergency ward on Tuesday morning due to a brain-related issue. After examination, a team of specialist doctors performed a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA). This procedure is conducted to assess the condition of the brain’s blood vessels and is not considered brain surgery. His condition remained stable after the tests, and he is currently under medical observation.

The family has requested privacy and expressed their wish to keep information about his health confidential. According to reports, Salman Khan and his family were unhappy with the hospital’s public statement, believing that the family should have the right to share updates about his health.

Many film personalities have been visiting the hospital to inquire about Salim Khan’s condition. Salman Khan has been regularly visiting his father. Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, and Yulia Vantur were also seen at the hospital. Family members including Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri were also present.

Born on November 24, 1935, Salim Khan is a legendary writer in Hindi cinema. He began his career as an actor before turning to writing. His iconic duo, Salim–Javed, formed with Javed Akhtar, created timeless films like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, and Seeta Aur Geeta. It was this duo that introduced India to the iconic “angry young man” character.

