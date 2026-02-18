Salim Khan suffered minor brain haemorrhage, procedure on hold, will be taken off the ventilator by...: Doctor's statement

Home

Salim Khan suffered minor brain haemorrhage, procedure on hold, will be taken off the ventilator by...: Doctors statement

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan’s father is still on a ventilator and in the ICU, but he is recovering. The doctor said he is expected to be taken off the ventilator tomorrow.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan, has been placed on a ventilator after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage, doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed on Wednesday. The 90-year-old was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on Tuesday morning after complaining of swelling. Doctors told the media that a planned procedure had been put on hold due to the extent of the haemorrhage. Khan has been stabilised and is currently recuperating under treatment.

Doctor Jalil Parkar further shared that the DSA procedure performed on him is not considered surgery. He added, “He is still on a ventilator and in the ICU, but he is recovering. A Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed. His blood pressure was also high, so we kept him on a ventilator as a precaution. He is doing better now, though recovery is slow due to his age.”

“He is stable and fine. If all is well, he will be taken off the ventilator by tomorrow,” the statement further read.

Watch the video of Salmin Khan’s doctor:

Several celebrities and family members visited Lilavati Hospital to check on Salim Khan’s health and pray for his recovery. Poet, lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar visited the hospital twice. Akhtar and Salim Khan co-wrote many hit films in the 1970s and early 1980s, including Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Shakti, and Mr. India.

Salim Khan’s family friend Sanjay Dutt also isited him at the hospital last night. Salman Khan, Alvira Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, and his grandchildren Nirvaan, Arhaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri were also present.

