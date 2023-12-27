Home

Entertainment

Salim Khan Opens Ups Arbaaz Khan’s Wedding, Says ‘I am Happy For Him’

Salim Khan Opens Ups Arbaaz Khan’s Wedding, Says ‘I am Happy For Him’

In an interview, Arbaaz Khan's father Salim Khan recently opened up about his son's second marriage. The veteran e screenwriter said that he is happy for his son.

Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan's father recently opened up on his son's second wedding.

Arbaaz Khan, who recently tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan on Sunday has been the topic of discussion now. The wedding was an intimate ceremony which only included close friends and family. The event took place at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan’s place. Recently, after the wedding, Arbaaz’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan opened up about his son’s wedding in an interview with News18.

Trending Now

As the interview progressed, Salim said, “They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom.” Further, Salim was asked whether the family had any conversation about the wedding, and the screenwriter said, “I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married, and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems.”

You may like to read

About Arbaaz and Shura’s Wedding

On December 24, 2023, Arbaaz and Shura tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The event was attended by family members and close friends including Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and others. The duo met on the sets of Arbaaz’s new film ‘Patna Shukla.’ The actor was formerly wedded to Malaika Arora. They publicly declared their separation after 19 years of marriage in March 2016 and ultimately finalized their divorce in 2017. Currently, Mallaika is dating Arjun Kapoor.

Shura, on the contrary, is a makeup artist who has collaborated closely with Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.