Salim Khan’s condition serious, family concerned over his health, diagnosed with… -Report

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been hospitalised following a blood clot diagnosis. Family members are reportedly deeply concerned, and fans are sending prayers and best wishes for his recovery.

Published date india.com Published: February 17, 2026 6:00 PM IST
By Ayush Srivastava
As per reports, Salim Khan has been diagnosed with a blood clot and was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after feeling giddy. The veteran screenwriter is currently in the ICU and while his vital signs are reportedly stable, his health condition is considered serious. Hospital officials have asked the media to contact his family representative to get a formal statement.

*This copy is getting updated.*

