Salim Khan’s Father-in-Law Had Objections of Him Being a Muslim, Here’s How he Reacted Then

Salim Khan revealed his tough courtship with first wife Salma Khan on his son Arbaaz Khan’s new talk show. The veteran screenwriter spoke about how he faced objection from his wife’s Hindu family. After marriage, his wife also changed her name from Sushila to Salma in 1964. Salim Khan disclosed that their relationship initially started off in secrecy. Later, he insisted, “I would like to meet your parents.” He was not comfortable meeting in secret and lying about it to her family.”

The veteran screenwriter spoke in the interview with Arbaaz Khan on his show The Invincibles, “When I went to meet them, I felt all the country’s Maharashtrians had assembled in one place. There were so many people. I have never been as nervous as I was then. Everyone had come to see me, like I was a new animal in the zoo. Many were in my favour too. My father-in-law said, ‘We have enquired about you. You are educated and from a good family. You don’t get good boys these days. Magar religion acceptable nahin hai (The religion is not acceptable).'” Salim Khan replied to him there may be dozens of issues between him and Salma, ”but religion will never be one of them.”

Arbaaz said that his mother’s previous name was Sushila and she changed it after marriage to Salma. Additionally, he questioned his father about how the family changed his name from Salim to Shankar. “The only member of the family that supported me was her grandmother, Ajji, who went by the name. When will my Shankar come? she used to ask while she waited.” said Salim.

In 1981, Salim married the actor-dancer Helen in a second marriage. Arbaz khan will also be interviewing other celebrities from the golden age of Hindi cinema including Helen, Javed Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt and Waheeda Rehman on his latest show.