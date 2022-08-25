Salim Merchant Shares Announcement Date of Sidhu Moosewala’s Song: Salim Merchant took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS clip with Sidhu Moosewala as he collaborated with the late singer for an unreleased song. In the Instagram video, Salim can be seen talking about how and why he decided to team up with Moosewala for Jaandi Vaar. Salim also revealed in the video that apart of revenue collected from the song will be shared with the late singer’s ageing parents. As Salim announced the song release date at the end of the video he told that it is sung by Afsana Khan and titled Jaandi Vaar.Also Read - Salman Khan Issued Gun License After Receiving Death Threat

Check Out Salim Merchant’s Instagram Video on Sidhu Moosewala:

Revenue From Jaandi Vaar to be Shared With Moosewala’s Parents

Salim says in the Instagram video, “Hi everyone, a lot of people have been asking me about the release date of the song that I recorded with Sidhu Moose Wala. So now the time has come. We recorded the song in July 2021 in Chandigarh. I met Afsana Khan last year and she introduced me to Sidhu. After knowing about Sidhu’s passion for his art, song, his people, community, his thoughts, it made me very happy and within no time we decided to work together.” Salim further said that the song was recorded at his friend Sachin Ahuja’s studio in Chandigarh. He captioned his Instagram post as, “Our song with @sidhu_moosewala is releasing on 2nd September 2022. This song titled Jaandi Vaar is a tribute to Sidhu & is in loving memory of him. A part of the proceeds will go to Sidhu’s family. It features @sidhu_moosewala & @itsafsanakhan You can own a part of this song by going to @kalakaar_io.” Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 2 Shooters Gunned Down in 4-Hour Police Encounter Near Amritsar

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was an Indian singer, rapper, songwriter and actor associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He was shot dead by unknown assailants after his security cover was removed by the state government.

