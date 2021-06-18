22 Years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: It feels like yesterday when we talk about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s best creation- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It has been 22 years since the cult classic, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was released. The timeless love story of Vanraj (Ajay Devgn), Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Sameer (Salman Khan) has our heart and the movie is everyone’s favorite. The makers and the actors in the film have taken us all on a trip down a memory lane by sharing a lot of unseen pictures from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. To be honest, these throwback pictures have made us fall in love with the film again! It was released on 18 June 1999. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Duration And Contestants: Salman Khan's Show to Run For 6 Months With Tons of Wild-Card Entries?

These unseen pictures from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam are making all of us emotional. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production company has shared different unseen pictures of Salman Khan, SLB, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn from the sets. They captioned: "Celebrating 22 Years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer's testimony of love. We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we're experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam".

Enjoy these unseen photos from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam:

Unseen photos from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai’s BTS pics from the sets of cult classic

Ajay Devgn also shared a series of photos while celebrating 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He wrote: “Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. HumbledFolded handsFolded hands”.

Salman Khan, who never shares photos of any movie’s anniversary, took to his social media to celebrate the day. He wrote: “Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko…..”

Are you feeling emotional? Go and watch cult classic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam again!