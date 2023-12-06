Home

Salman Khan And Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Shake A Leg at Kolkata Film Festival, Fans Say ‘Khoob Bhalo’ – WATCH

Kolkata Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sourav Ganguly joined West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the dance floor - WATCH!

Kolkata Film Festival 2023: The Government of West Bengal’s Information and Cultural Affairs Department is hosting the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), which will take place in Kolkata from December 5 to 12, 2023. Sourav Ganguly, the West Bengal brand ambassador, was also in attendance during the inauguration ceremony. A video of Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and other celebrities dancing with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been making rounds on social media.

The highlight of the event came when Arijit Singh’s rendition of the film festival’s theme song was performed, and CM Mamata Banerjee, encouraged by Salman Khan and Mahesh Bhatt, proceeded to shake a leg. They were seen clapping and grooving on the stage.

WATCH: Salman Khan Shakes a Leg With CM Mamata Banerjee

#SalmanKhan dances with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Mahesh Bhatt at Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/fN2PKE22wM — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 5, 2023

Salman Khan and Mamata Banerjee’s dance video went viral in no time. Fans swamped the comment section with heart emojis. One of the users wrote in excitement, “Arre yeh kya hogya.” The second user wrote, “Khoob Bhalo!” The third one questioned, “Is Mamata didi really smiling.” The ‘Tiger 3‘ star said that he had never attended a bigger film festival than this one.

Salman Khan recalled the last time he visited CM Mamata Banerjee’s house in Kalighat, Kolkata. Lauding the simplicity of Bengal’s CM, he said, “Her house is actually smaller than mine. And I am jealous of the fact that how can somebody in this position have a house which is smaller than mine. Now I don’t wish for a smaller house, but she has given me a big complex. That only shows how simple her people are and we don’t need that much.” The ‘Tiger 3‘ star said that he had never attended a bigger film festival than this one.

The current edition of the festival will be held in Kolkata at 23 locations and feature 219 films from 39 different nations. Among them are 50 short films and documentaries, and 72 feature films.

