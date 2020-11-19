Actor Salman Khan and his family have been tested negative for the coronavirus. A report in the Free Press Journal mentioned that the actor and his family took an immediate swab test after his driver and two staff members got diagnosed with COVID-19. Salman’s Galaxy Apartment has also been fumigated and sterilized by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also Read - Clear Sanctuary Land, Ayodhya's Ram Temple Needs This Pink Stone From Rajasthan

The Khan family has been planning a wide celebration for Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary. However, the threat of having coronavirus canceled all the plans. The entire family, including Salman, have isolated themselves for the next 14 days despite being tested negative and they are taking full precautions.

The staff members, meanwhile, have been admitted to Bombay hospital and Salman has ensured the best treatment and full care of all of them.

When the news of the actor isolating himself broke out initially, his presence on Bigg Boss 14 sets was also questioned. However, now that the actor has been tested negative, the reports suggest that he will continue to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes just like that. This also means that Salman can resume work on his upcoming movies including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and the Mahesh Manjrkar directorial.

We wish a speedy recovery to Salman’s staff members!