Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, two of Bollywood's biggest stars, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to film the next schedule of their forthcoming action-drama 'Tiger 3'. The two who were last appeared in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' have piqued the interest of fans. An eyewitness previously revealed that Salman and Katrina will conclude the film's final big outdoor schedule in New Delhi.

Katrina is dressed in a white sweater, leather trousers, and white sneakers in the photos. Salman, on the other hand, is dressed casually in a black t-shirt, pants, and a stylish jacket. In their casual outfits, the two looked great.

Take a peek at the stars arriving:

“The dynamic duo will be filming for roughly 10-12 days,” according to the insider. The Omicron wave appears to be diminishing across the country, allowing for this outdoor schedule. The creators will, however, adhere to stringent protocols. The Delhi schedule was originally set to begin on January 12, but it was postponed due to an increase in COVID cases across India.

The upcoming action thriller was shot in a number of nations, including Turkey, Russia, and Austria. Salman will reprise his role as R&AW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger in ‘Tiger 3,’ while Katrina will play Zoya, the female lead. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The first installment of the popular franchise, ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ was directed by Kabir Khan and released in 2012. The film garnered a resoundingly positive response and was a box office smash. Ali Abbas Zafar directed the second film, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ which was released in 2017. Both Salman and Katrina have appeared in the franchise’s two installments.