Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is known to be a family man, decided to spend some quality time with his niece Ayat on Thursday. The Sultan actor took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable video, where he can be seen feeding monkeys at his farmhouse along with his niece. The sweet video is breaking the internet. The actor captioned the video as “Monkeyyyyyyyyyy ….” The video got flooded with views and comments by his fans who showed nothing but love for him. Several users recalled Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan as he was a ardent follower of Hanuman ji in the film.Also Read - Maharashtra Decides To Make Salman Khan Vaccine Ambassador To Promote Vaccination In Muslims Areas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the movie Radhe and will be next seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth. The movie is releasing on November 26, 2021 and stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, Varun Dhawan along with Mahima Makwana. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht To Re-Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Show As Wild Card Entry? Deets Inside

This is the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen together onscreen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali and Simba Nagpal Tag Nishant Bhat As 'Package of Entertainment'

It has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan. Apart from that, he is also going to star in Tiger 3, which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well. The movie is set to release in the second half of 2022.