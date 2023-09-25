Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Pose Like ‘Karan Arjun’ With Maharashtra CM For Ganpati Puja -PICS

Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Pose Like ‘Karan Arjun’ With Maharashtra CM For Ganpati Puja -PICS

Karan Arjun are back! On Sunday, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan pose together at Ganpati puja with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pics go viral.

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Sunday night paid a visit to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s home to attend Ganpati puja. Several images and videos from the puja circulated online. SRK was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani. On the other hand, Salman came along with his sister Aprita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Both SRK and Salman posed with the CM and shared warm greetings. The Khans stole everyone’s attention with their ethnic look. SRK came for the puja wearing a blue color Pathaani suit. Salman wore a red kurta.

Trending Now



Other B-town members including Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Asha Bhosle, Boney Kapoor and Rashami Desai also attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Eknath Shinde’s house.

You may like to read

Salman Bhai and srk Also present at CM sir house wow Elvish Bhai Present at CM sir house #SalmanKhan #SRK #ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/Qz1EhoKNcQ — Tweets OF Elvish ️️ (@TweetsOFBIGBOSS) September 24, 2023



Recently SRK also sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with his younger son AbRam. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It’s a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES