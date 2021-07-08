Salman Khan summoned in fraud case: Chandigarh police has summoned Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and seven others associated with Being Human in an alleged case of fraud. News agency ANI has quoted Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal: “They have been given time till July 13 to reply. If there’s anything criminal, action will be taken”.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ankita Lokhande Refutes Reports Of Participating In The Show, Says 'People Are Sending Me Their Hatred'

The case is related to Being Human. A trader from Chandigarh has complained that two employees from Being Human had asked him to open a franchise and the megastar will come in the opening of the showroom. He also mentioned the investment of Rs 2 crore. "Two Being Human employees told me that asked me to open a franchise for Being Human. We agreed. They told us the cost of investment was Rs 2 crore. They pressurised us by saying Salman Khan will come for opening of showroom," Arun Gupta, Trader told ANI on notice to Salman Khan and others.

Arun Gupta further alleged that after opening the showroom they did not receive any spot. “They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters,” he added.