Salman Khan made his screen debut with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi on August 26, 1988, as the Indian Film Industry saw the birth of a superstar. While it was a brief role for Salman, he burst into scene and into millions of hearts with Maine Pyaar Kiya, a year later in 1989. 34 years, many memorable roles and blockbusters later, Salman Khan is considered to be one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema of all time having delivered some of the biggest and most iconic blockbusters through the journey. The fans of Salman celebrated this day by trending #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra on Friday and the superstar acknowledged this gesture by putting out a special post on all his social media platforms. He thanked them all for the love and support and followed it up with the announcement of his new film, Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan in a personalised unique way that is signature to him, as the Superstar believes in sharing his news directly with his fans.

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN’S TWEET:

SALMAN KHAN UNVEILS HIS NEW LOOK

Salman took to his twitter handle and captioned his post as "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now . .my Life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here . Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now Really appreciate it." A new video attached about his upcoming film disclosed the film title towards the end of the video in his own unique style, stating Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman's video begins with a text filled with gratitude. He is thankful to his fans for the constant love and support he gets from them. Once the text fades away, and the actor unveils a very new and unique look of himself. We can see Salman flaunting his new shoulder cut long hair with his glasses on. As his look fades out, the title of the film Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan is revealed.

SALMAN KHAN IS ALL GEARED UP FOR HIS COMEBACK

Salman’s films have turned out to be a festival in itself with celebrations across the country. He has been termed the Sultan of Box Office and King of Single Screens, credited to single handedly revive the culture of mass cinema in the last decade. He returns to the big screen in a full fledged role with Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan after 3 years. The film is loaded with all elements that one expects of a Salman Khan entertianer – Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Music. The fans have been keenly waiting for an official update on the film and with this new still and a quirky announcement, they seem to have finally got one.

And we hear, this is just the beginning, many more updates on the way. This post is just a gesture of Salman for all the love he has received from his fans over the last 34 years. As they say, this is Salman Khan’s era and we are just living in it!

