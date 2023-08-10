Home

Mulshi Pattern director Pravin Tarde recently bashed Salman Khan for his Bollywood remake - 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Mulshi Pattern Director Pravin Tarde Slams Salman Khan’s Antim: Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, starring himself and Aayush Sharma in pivotal roles was recently slammed by Marathi actor-director Pravin Tarde. The film was a remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern, directed by Tarde. The Bollywood version of the film was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. According to the Mulshi Pattern director, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was impressed by the Marathi movie. But both him and Marathi actor Upendra Limaye are unhappy with the way the Salman-Aayush starrer turned out. Both of them agreed that no filmmaker can match the original movie.

MARATHI FILMMAKER PRAVIN TARDE BASHES SALMAN KHAN’S ANTIM: THE FINAL TRUTH

In an interview during the chat show Bol Bhidu, Tarde said, “After watching Mulshi Pattern, Salman took his collar up and kept saying, ‘What a film, what a film, what a film.’ But when he remade Mulshi Pattern, he made a mess of it… Mahesh sir directed it while I didn’t have anything to do with that film. But today I would like to reveal publicly that I have still not seen that film named Antim; I am not going to show such daring because in my mind and heart there’s only Mulshi Pattern. And I came to know from people that Mulshi Pattern is a better film.” Limaye who acted in both Mulshi Pattern and Antim, opined, “No question about it. I have worked in both the films. I can tell you that the sincerity he (Tarde) showed in the film, which was from the soil (of Mulshi) was killed in the name of refining it. I feel if they had remade it as it is, it would have still appealed.”

Salman will next be seen in Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles.

