Salman Khan Fits Glass In Pocket: A viral video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has left netizens confused. The actor was recently seen putting a glass in the pocket of his jeans and left his fans confused with his unusual entry at the party. The actor arrived with a half-filled glass in his hand and on coming out of his car he was seen fitting the glass in his pocket which left netizens guessing about the reason behind his action and the content in the glass. Some fans called it Salman's new style other's wondered weather the actor was carrying a 'vodka' or 'water' glass?

The incident happened when Salman arrived at Murad Khetani’s birthday bash on Saturday, videos of the same have been doing rounds on the internet. After coming out of his car, Salman tried to fit a half-filled glass in the left pocket of his jeans, before moving to his right pocket. He closed the car’s door after he successfully fit the glass in his pocket and held onto it as he made his way to the event. Not just that, Salman was also seen covering the glass with his hand as he walked in past the paps.

Soon as the video surfaced in media confused fans discussed Salman’s unique gesture on social media. One asked, “Bhai glass mein kya tha? (what was inside the glass)”, while another questioned, “Vodka or gin tonic?” A third one wrote, “Glass in pants pocket. New style of bhai.” One Twitter user wrote, “Its water? The video went viral because people did find it funny, also wonder how he manages to put a glass of water in a jeans pocket,” but another argued, “Nope it’s white rum.” A fan wrote, “#SalmanKhan is a true blue Megastar of Indian cinema, he can create havoc with just a casual walk and carrying a glass in his pants pocket.”

On the work front, Salman Khan who was last seen on the screen in Antim: The Final Truth (2021), has several projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde and in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.