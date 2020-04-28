Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is doing his bit to fight coronavirus and helping needy in the desperate times, has taken to Twitter to praised Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique for providing ration to 1,25,000 families. He has also asked his fans to be part of the challenge ‘Anna Daan’ and provide food essentials to people in need. He says ‘Do it yourself or through somebody else’. Also Read - Salman Khan Directly Transfers Money to Assistant Director, Here’s a Screenshot of Fund Transfer

Taking to Twitter, he shared the picture of the ration and tweeted, “Baba and baba’s baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai. Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of.. Challenge ‘Anna Daan’ Karo to khud ya kissi bharosemand ke through… @BabaSiddique @zeeshan_iyc.” (sic) Also Read - Daisy Shah on Feeding Stray Animals And Learning How to Bake During COVID-19 Lockdown

Check out the tweet here:



Earlier, the Bharat actor also distributed money to Assistant Directors of the industry. Manoj Sharma took to Twitter to share the screenshot of a message from his bank stating that the funds transferred to his account via Being Human. The tweet reads, “Dear @BeingSalmanKhan sir, unfortunately, I have never get a chance to work with you, nor I am in your team but still you are doing the financial support for thousands of people who are working in film industry without knowing them. Can’t tell you how thankful we all for you.”

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan sir, unfortunately I have never get a chance to work with you , nor I am in your team but still you are doing the financial support for thousands of people who are working in film industry without knowing them. Can’t tell you how thankful we all for you 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vjXipdmRVE — Manoj Sharma (@manojksharma2) April 27, 2020



He also transferred a total of Rs 15 crore to the bank accounts of 25,000 daily wage workers of the entertainment industry whose livelihood were affected by the lockdown. He has also sent ration and essentials to them. A few days back, The Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees has confirmed that the wage workers have received the money sent by the Bharat actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai. The film, co-starring, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff is being helmed by Prabhudeva and is slated to hit the silver screens on the special occasion of Eid 2020.