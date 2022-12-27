On Salman Khan’s Birthday, Fans Lathi-Charged Outside Galaxy Apartment – Watch Visuals

Salman Khan Fans Lathi-Charged Outside Galaxy Apartment on his 57th birthday – Watch Visuals

On the occasion of superstar Salman Khan’s 57th birthday, the actor along with his father Salim Khan greeted the sea of fans standing outside Galaxy apartment as an annual ritual. Salman was seen waving at his fans and expressing gratitude for all the love. Fans go berserk after they saw the actor waving at them. Despite heavy security, it was difficult for the cops to handle the massive crowd. Therefore, they were seen doing lathi charge. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture which he captioned, “Thank you all…”

In the picture, Salman Khan could be seen waving at his fans standing outside his Mumbai residence.

Salman Khan fan clubs also shared some videos from the location in which the actor was seen waving to his fans from his balcony who were standing below, cheering at the sight of the superstar. He was also accompanied by his father, veteran writer Salim Khan.

Salman Khan donned a simple grey t-shirt, while Salim opted for a blue checked shirt. Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence since morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, huge posters of Salman along with them.

Amid death threats, the fans were not allowed to be in Galaxy Apartments’ close proximity. Even Salman Khan was surrounded by a lot of security personnel.