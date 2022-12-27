Top Recommended Stories
On Salman Khan’s Birthday, Fans Lathi-Charged Outside Galaxy Apartment – Watch Visuals
Salman Khan's birthday: Mumbai Police were seen doing lathi-charge on fans who were gathered outside galaxy apartment
On the occasion of superstar Salman Khan’s 57th birthday, the actor along with his father Salim Khan greeted the sea of fans standing outside Galaxy apartment as an annual ritual. Salman was seen waving at his fans and expressing gratitude for all the love. Fans go berserk after they saw the actor waving at them. Despite heavy security, it was difficult for the cops to handle the massive crowd. Therefore, they were seen doing lathi charge. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture which he captioned, “Thank you all…”
Also Read:
- Salman Khan Celebrated His Birthday With Shahrukh Khan, Fans Say ‘Aa Gaye Mere Karan Arjun’ - Watch Video
- Salman Khan Kisses Sangeeta Bijlani at His Birthday Party, Fans Say 'Bhai Ka Pehla Pyaar' - See Viral Pics
- Inside Salman Khan's Birthday Party Video: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha Celebrate - Check Out Latest Pics
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In the picture, Salman Khan could be seen waving at his fans standing outside his Mumbai residence.
Salman Khan fan clubs also shared some videos from the location in which the actor was seen waving to his fans from his balcony who were standing below, cheering at the sight of the superstar. He was also accompanied by his father, veteran writer Salim Khan.
Salman Khan donned a simple grey t-shirt, while Salim opted for a blue checked shirt. Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence since morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, huge posters of Salman along with them.
Amid death threats, the fans were not allowed to be in Galaxy Apartments’ close proximity. Even Salman Khan was surrounded by a lot of security personnel.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.