Salman Khan’s Birthday Party: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives Late, Check Out Inside Pics And Videos

Salman Khan's Birthday Party Inside Pics And Videos: Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza, and Tabu among others attend the grand celebrations.

Salman Khan’s Birthday Party Inside Pics and Videos: Actor Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday, December 27. The superstar hosted a grand birthday party keeping his annual tradition alive. The who’s who of the Indian film industry were seen taking a part in the celebrations including actor Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his movie ‘Pathaan’ on January 25, made a late-night entry at the party. SRK came during the wee hours, as he is known to do, and celebrated with Salman on his special day.

The Karan-Arjun duo dressed in black for the party. While Salman was seen in his usual trademark style with a black T-shirt and a pair of blue denim, SRK wore a black leather jacket as he exited his car outside the party venue.

CHECK SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM SALMAN KHAN’S 57TH BIRTHDAY PARTY:

The fans felt happy seeing SRK and Salman bonding so well. “Nowdays it’s look very great seeing them together 😎😍 (sic),” wrote an Instagram user in the comments section of the video post. “Karan Arjun ❤️ (sic),” wrote another user, referring to their iconic movie in the comments.

CHECK SALMAN KHAN CUTTING HIS BIRTHDAY CAKE:

Apart from Shah Rukh and Salman’s family members, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Pooja Hegde, Pulit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda, and Sonakshi Sinha among others were clicked being a part of the birthday celebrations.