Salman Khan’s Birthday Party Video Goes Viral, Netizens Wonder if Sohail Khan Was ‘Drunk’ – Watch

Salman Khan's birthday party video recently went viral, where Sohail Khan got trolled by netizens who alleged, he was drunk.

Salman Khan's Birthday Party Video Goes Viral, Netizens Wonder if Sohail Khan Was 'Drunk' - Watch

Salman Khan’s Birthday Party Viral Video: Salman Khan’s birthday bash is always a grand celebration. The actor who turned 57 recently had a star-studded party held at his residence. Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde and other Bollywood A-listers graced the occasion. Salman’s birthday is no less than a festival for his fans and followers which often leads to the crowd going berserk outside Galaxy apartment. The craze was no less this time as the police had to order lathi charge to control the fan frenzy. However, netizens claim a similar instance happened at Salman’s party venue as well. The internet claims that the Tiger 3 actor’s younger brother Sohail was drunk while posing for the paparazzi.

CHECK OUT SOHAIL KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM SALMAN’S BIRTHDAY PARTY:

INTERNET CRACKS UP OVE SOHAIL KAHN’S VIRAL VODEO FROM SALMAN’S BIRTHDAY BASH

Netizens have been cracking up with their humour stating that Sohail was allegedly drunk while he was getting clicked with Arbaaz. A user also pointed out that Sohail’s son looked embarrassed. The netizen commented, “How high is that other brother?? His older son is embarrassed.” Another person wrote, “Sohail Khan to nashe mai talli hai (Sohail seems to be high on alcohol).”

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will also have a special appearance in SRK starrer Pathaan.

For more updates on Salman Khan, check out this space at India.com.