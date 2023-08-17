Home

Salman Khan Body Shames Rohit Roy, Calls Him a ‘Fat Cow’ – Actor Reveals All!

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Roy recalled the time when he was told by Salman Khan to lose some weight if he wants to keep working in the movies. The actor was speaking in an interview when he said he met the superstar at a cricket match and had that conversation. Rohit, who rose from television shows to doing Bollywood movies, mentioned that Salman body shamed him but he found that talk inspiring and the incident changed everything for him.

The actor told YouTuber Siddharth Kanan in an interview that it was during a match of the Celebrity Cricket League when Salman saw him. He said he had put on some weight and was really frustrated with the kind of work he was being offered on the small screen. Rohit revealed that the Tiger 3 actor called him a ‘fat cow’. He said, “I had put on a lot of weight; I was getting frustrated because things were not working out. I told Salman that I’m not happy. I’m trying my best but things are not happening and he looked at me and said you look like a fat cow, even I wouldn’t give you any work.”

Rohit said those few minutes of scolding from Salman changed his outlook towards life at that time and he decided to come back to shape. The actor, who’s the brother of Ronit Roy, said he was going to turn 50 then and he thought he had to look like the sexiest 50-year-old ever. “Everything he shared with me that day led to my complete metamorphosis physically. I was 45-46, and I decided that before I touch 50, I want to be the sexiest 50-year-old and it happened. He said you either be like this, or you keep fighting. It wasn’t like I was looking bad, but he could see that I could be more,” he explained.

Rohit later came back to the movies and went on to feature in the movies like Kaabil alongside Hrithik Roshan and Mumbai Saga alongside Emraan Hashmi and Suniel Shetty. The actor was last seen in Forensic which was released last year. It also featured Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte in the lead. Your thoughts on how Salman ‘inspired’ him?

