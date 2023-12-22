Home

Salman Khan Bonds With Abhishek Bachchan, Gives Warm Hug to Big B at Anand Pandit’s 60th Birthday Party

Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan was seen bonding with each other at Anand Pandit's birthday bash. Also, Tiger 3 actor was seen hugging Big B in the viral video.

Salman Khan hugs Abhishek Bachchan at Anand Pandit's birthday bash.

Prominent film producer, Anand Pandit celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday (December 21, 2023). The producer threw a huge birthday party and the event witnessed some of the biggest stars from the industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others. Now, an inside video of from the party shows Salman warmly giving a hug to Big B and Abhishek Bachchan. The clip became the highlight of the event and received massive appreciation from fans.

A paparazzi account took to Instagram and shared a video capturing the heartwarming moment that took place between Salman Khan and Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Salman can be seen taking the stage to extend birthday wishes to the producer. However, when the Tiger 3 actor spots Amitabh Bachchan, he approaches him to greet him with a handshake followed by a hug.

On the other, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen greeting film producer Sajid Nadiadwala with a hug, later sharing a warm embrace with Salman as well, followed by a brief conversation. At the end of the video, Salman and Sonu Nigam were also seen sharing a friendly hug.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Interestingly, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, known for their infrequent interactions at public events, unexpectedly crossed paths at the party. The connection between the two actors dates back approximately 25 years, stemming from Salman and Aishwarya Rai’s brief relationship during the filming of their 1998 movie, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.’ Subsequently, Aishwarya went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

Also, another of the events was when Shah Rukh Khan made his appearance after the release of his most-awaited film Dunki. SRK was seen doing his trademark style. The actor was seen wearing a black ensemble paired up with black sunglasses. This marked the first appearance of SRK’s post-release of Dunki.

