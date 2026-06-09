Salman Khan breaks down in tears after attending close friend Kumod Raney’s funeral – Watch video

Salman Khan was visibly emotional as he attended the funeral of his close friend Kumud Raney. A video from the last rites has surfaced online, showing the actor struggling to hold back tears.

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Salman Khan (PC- Instant Bollywood)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen attending the funeral of his close friend Kumud Raney on Tuesday, June 9. Videos from the ceremony showed the actor arriving at the venue with security personnel and close associates. Salman appeared visibly emotional as he paid his final respects. Standing with folded hands, the actor looked deeply saddened, and at one point, seemed to struggle to hold back his emotions. The videos quickly went viral, leaving fans moved by the heartfelt moment. Kumud Raney was reportedly a close family friend of the Khan family. Several members of the family, including Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma, were also present at the funeral. Actress Malaika Arora was among those who attended to pay her last respects.

Even the strongest hearts break After losing his close friend Kumud Raney, Salman Khan has broken down completely from the inside The man who always stands tall is hurting today. Stay strong #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/M4NhImHSFU — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) June 9, 2026

Earlier, Salman Khan lashed at the paparazzi stationed outside a hospital in the city. A few days ago, the actor was seen coming out of the Hinduja hospital in the Mahim area of the city when he was mobbed by the media personnel. As he walked towards his car, he took a step and firmly told the paparazzi to behave after which, they apologized and stopped filming the video. However, it was not confirmed as to whom the actor paid a visit at the hospital.

Prior to this, Salman had assured his fans that he has plenty of attention from his vast social circle. The actor took to is X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he said that his previous statement about loneliness was simply a musing, and not the reflection of something that he is dealing with in life.

He wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (Hey, I wasn’t talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra (ungrateful person) ever”.

However, the actor then shared that sometimes his social battery runs out, and he just can’t deal with people. Hence, he prefers some “me time”.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get bored of being around people, so I take some time off, that’s it… This time, no photos, you guys turned it into breaking news, Mom is asking, ‘What happened, Beta?’ Chill guys)”, he added.