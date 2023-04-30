Home

Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Death Threats: ‘I Am Scared These Days’

Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Death Threats: Salman Khan is currently going through one of the toughest phases of his life. The actor, who has been in the entertainment industry for more than 35 years has gone through several ups and downs, both professionally and personally. Salman recently received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after which he has got Y+ security for his personal safety. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recently opened up on several issues related to himself in a candid interview. He also spoke up about the safety measures being undertaken to protect him while speaking to Rajat Sharma in his show Aap Ki Adalat aired on India TV.

Salman told “Security is better than insecurity. Yes security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security.” He further added “I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ‘they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once’. So, I got to be very careful.” The actor concluded by saying “I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera’s around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days.”

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. The actor will also be seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

