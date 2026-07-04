Salman Khan breaks silence on rumours of Maatrubhumi not getting CBFC clearance, says: ‘Film has not…’

Amid growing chatter around the status of Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan has finally spoken up. The actor reacted to claims about CBFC clearance issues and offered clarity on the film’s current stage.

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Salman Khan addresses Maatrubhumi clearance rumours ((PC: IMDb)

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi has recently been at the centre of speculation after reports suggested that it had run into trouble with the censor certification process. The rumours quickly gained attention online, with many believing the CBFC had stalled the film. Now, the makers have stepped in to address the situation, and Salman Khan’s production team has finally responded to clear the air. Their clarification has now put an end to much of the confusion surrounding the project’s status.

Production house responds to CBFC rumours related to Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan Films issued an official clarification through social media, directly rejecting the ongoing claims. The statement made it clear that the rumours about certification issues were incorrect. The team wrote that Maatrubhumi has not faced any rejection or withholding from the Central Board of Film Certification. They further added that the film has not even been submitted for certification yet, making the reports completely baseless. The message also urged audiences not to believe or spread unverified updates.

According to the production house, they stated, “All claims that ‘Maatrubhumi’ has faced any issues with the Censor Board or that its certification has been withheld are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the Censor Board for certification. Therefore, such reports are completely baseless.” They further requested that any official information regarding the film will only be shared through their verified channels.

See viral statement of Salman Khan’s production house here

What the clarification actually means

The clarification comes at a time when speculation around the film’s release has been growing rapidly. Reports had suggested that the project was facing delays due to censor clearance issues. However, the makers have now confirmed that this is not the case.

Instead, the situation appears to be simpler. The film is still in the internal stage of its release preparation and has not reached the certification process yet. This directly contradicts the rumours that suggested a formal CBFC hold.

Background of Maatrubhumi and its changes

Maatrubhumi has already gone through several developments before reaching its current stage. The film was originally announced under the title Battle of Galwan and was later reworked with changes in title and narrative approach.

The story is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and features Salman Khan in the role of Colonel Santosh Babu. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film aims to present a patriotic war drama rooted in real events. Over time, the makers reportedly revisited portions of the film, adjusting its tone and reducing direct references while maintaining its emotional core. These revisions were aimed at shaping a broader narrative rather than a strictly event-based retelling.

Release timeline of Salman Khan starrer still uncertain

Earlier expectations suggested that the film could arrive around Independence Day after missing its initial schedule. However, with the certification process still pending, the release window now remains unclear. Despite the delays and ongoing discussions, the makers continue to maintain that progress is steady and official updates will follow only when key stages are completed.