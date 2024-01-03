Salman Khan Bulks Up With Intense 3.5 Hour Work Out For Karan Johar’s Upcoming Film

Home

Salman Khan prepares for upcoming film

Salman Khan has always managed to enthral his fans with blockbuster hits. Recently, the actor appeared in Tiger 3 which turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. Certainly, this has aroused the audience’s anticipation to see the superstar return to the big screen. Interestingly, the superstar didn’t keep his fans waiting for too long and promptly revealed his upcoming project with Dharma Productions, titled “Bull.”

The team initiated the auspicious shot in Mumbai on December 29, and the superstar is actively engaging in rigorous physical preparation, including training sessions with paramilitary forces. As per the source, “Salman Khan to play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives.

He will be a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, to begin filming in February. The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to play the character of Brigadier Bulsara.” The superstar is training for 3.5 Hours daily to get into the skin of the character. Of course with a minor change in his diet. Source added.

Vishnu Varadhan’s directorial Bull will present a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE). The Indian forces efficiently neutralized the mercenaries and restored control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom’s government within hours.

