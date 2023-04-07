Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan Buys Super Swanky, Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV Amid Death Threats, Check Its Price And Availability in India

Salman Khan Buys Super Swanky, Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV Amid Death Threats, Check Its Price And Availability in India

Salman Khan has replaced his bulletproof Land Cruiser with a new Nissan Patrol SUV. This is the second bulletproof car that he bought after the new one that he bought last year.

Salman Khan Buys Super Swanky, Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV Amid Death Threats, Check Its Price And Availability in India

Salman Khan buys new car: Actor Salman Khan is now a proud owner of a Nissan Patrol luxury SUV which is a bulletproof car and is not available for buying in India. The actor has made the expensive purchase amid reports of him receiving death threats from the gangsters of a particular community. The new car replaces Salman’s previous Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 which was also a bulletproof drive and was bought only last year after the actor first received the death threats in the Chinkara-killing case.

Nissan does not officially retail the Patrol in India and Salman has imported the car from some other country in the South East Asia region. The car is considered one of the best ones available in the market for those wanting to have bulletproofing, especially in the Middle East and South East Asia.

You may like to read

As per the official website, the armoured car comes with B6 or B7 levels of protection. The B6-level protection means the car has 41 mm thick bulletproof glass for protection against the high-powered rifle, and the B7-level protection is about 78 mm glass in the car that provides protection against armour-piercing rounds. Its non-bulletproof version costs around Rs 2-2.5 crore outside India while the bulletproof model might come for an additional few crores.

Earlier, Salman was using the Land Rover Range Rover LWB for his daily commutation but he replaced it with the Land Cruiser LC200 last year. Now, it was during the grand NMACC gala last weekend when Salman first arrived in his brand new swanky bulletproof luxury car. The other actors who own such luxury armoured cars include Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Aamir bought a W221 generation of the S-Guard for around Rs 9 crore 10 years back, while SRK just welcomed two swanky babies – a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge and a Mercedes-Maybach S580 a few months back.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.