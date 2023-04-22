Home

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid With Family, Dedicates Sweet Post to Fans, See Pics

Salman Khan celebrated Eid with his family and dedicated a sweet post to his fans after greeting them from his balcony.

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid With Family: The wait is finally over for all the die-hard fans. Irrespective of any movie release or its box office fate, what makes Eid special is the fanfare outside Salman Khan’s house. A huge crowd gathers outside Galaxy apartment on the occasion of Eid. After Shah Rukh Khan’s dapper appearance on top of Mannat balcony, it was the turn for Salman to greet his fans eagerly waiting for his glimpse. After celebrating the pious festival with his family, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor finally came to his balcony and waved at the crowd.

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

SALMAN KHAN GREETS HIS FANS ON EID

Salman was accompanied by heavy security as he made his annual Eid appearance to acknowledge the fans. His father and veteran writer Salim Khan also joined him at the balcony. The police tried to maintain order amongst the fans on the road in the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Salman’s nephew and Sohail’s son Nirvan Khan also shared a family picture featuring the whole Khan family. Salim, Salma Khan, Helen and the five Khan siblings including Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita, posed for the family photo. Nirvan captioned his post as “Eid Mubarak!” Salman also posted a picture of himself waving at his fans. He wrote in the caption “Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak (Greetings on Eid to all of you)!”

CHECK OUT THE FAMILY PICTURE ON EID SHARED BY SALMAN KHAN’S NEPHEW NIRVAAN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirvan Khan (@nirvankhan15)

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S SWEET GESTURE FOR HIS FANS

Recently Shah Rukh also wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to his fans on Eid. He captioned his Instagram post as “So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let’s spread the love… and may God’s blessings be upon all of us… Eid Mubarak (Greetings on Eid).” Shah Rukh stood on his balcony and waved at crowd outside Mannat amid whistles, cheers and hoots. SRK bowed to his fans with folded hands, saluted them and blew flying kisses. He also made his romantic move by spreading arms while standing on Mannat’s balcony. He even stood on the railing so that everyone gathered outside his house could get a clear view of him. smiled, flashed the thumbs-up sign, and touched his chest as the crowd when berserk while shouting his name. The actor donned a white T-shirt and black denims. His son AbRam wore a white kurta and salwar. In a cute moment, SRK kissed his son on his forehead. AbRam also waved at the people gathered outside. In 2022 also, Shah Rukh waved to his fans and even took selfies from his balcony at Mannat. He posted the same on Twitter and captioned it as “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!”.

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. The actor will also be seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

