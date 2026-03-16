Salman Khan changes film Battle of Galwan’s name to THIS, says ‘May War Rest in Peace’

The film is inspired by the real events in the Galwan Valley, but the meaning of its title is deeper than just the battle itself. Since the announcement, it has created a lot of discussion on social media. Many people are appreciating the strong message of the title and the bold stand it shows, especially considering the current political situation.

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the drama is a cinematic adaptation of the real life events of June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The drama will revolve around Colonel Santosh Babu (played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regiment, who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

With Salman, the core cast of the project also includes Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady, along with Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia playing crucial roles.

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Himesh Reshamiya has been roped in as the music composer for “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace“.

In the first look poster for the movie, Salman was seen with a mustache for his role as a soldier. He looked absolutely fierce in his rugged battle avatar with a bloodied face and intense determination in his eyes.