Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most-anticipated shows that is all set to start in September 2022. All eyes are on this year’s contestants. From the designs, and concepts to participants, everything in Bigg Boss changes but not the host. Actor Salman Khan will return as the host of Bigg Boss for the sixteenth season. It has been reported that Salman Khan who has been associated with BB for more than 13 years, has demanded more than Rs 1000 crore for Bigg Boss 16. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, “Salman has asked for a three-time hike in fees considering that he hasn’t got a big raise in the past few seasons. This time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike, he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.”Also Read - Bought Rs 4 Lakh Assault Rifle To Kill Salman Khan: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Made 2 Plans To Murder Actor

If the reports are true, then Salman Khan’s fees for Bigg Boss 16 might be Rs 1050 crore, since his earnings for the previous season were roughly Rs 350 crore. Also Read - Shaadi.Com Founder Offers To Find A Wife For Nagaland Minister, He Replies 'Waiting For Salman Bhai'

A Look at Salman Khan’s Net Worth

Salman Khan charged a whopping Rs 100 Crore for his 2016 blockbuster Sultan. The actor also upped his fee for Tiger Zinda Hai as he was paid over Rs 130 Crore by YRF for starring in the action-thriller. Do you know Salman Khan’s net worth is around Rs 3000 crore? As a report in GQ, he owns a high-rise apartment in Bandra and a farmhouse in Panvel apart from his residential Galaxy apartment. Also Read - Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Demands Public Apology From Salman Khan, Warns He Will Never Forgive The Superstar For Killing Blackbuck

Bandra Home

Salman Khan’s monthly income is close to Rs 16 crore. Talking about his new property in Mumbai’s Bandra area, it is said to be in close proximity to Galaxy Apartments. The duplex on the 17th and 18th floor of Bandra’s Maqba Heights, is a property owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. The Bandra duplex has a carpet area of 2,265 sq ft and comes at a premium rent of Rs 8.25 lakh/month, according to the TOI report.

Panvel Farmhouse

Talking about Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, it is spread across 150 acres of land, the farmhouse comprises a gym, a lavish swimming pool, a designated space for domestic animals, including five horses, stables, and acres of gorgeous greenery around.

A luxurious house in Dubai

Salman Khan owns a luxurious house in Dubai. The property is located in The Address Downtown near Burj Khalifa, one of the famous landmarks in the city.

Salman Khan also has a private yacht

In 2016, Salman Khan gifted himself a yacht that cost him Rs 3 crore. He uses it for private parties and family getaways.

Salman Khan’s brand Being Human

The brand value of Being Human is estimated to be Rs 235 crore. Founded by Salman in 2012 under his charitable foundation, the brand offers a variety of clothing ranges along with jewellery and watches.