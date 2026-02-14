Salman Khan-Chitrangda Singh’s ‘Main Hoon’ from Battle Of Galwan becomes Valentine’s Day surprise: 'Swag hi permanent...'

What makes a love song truly special? Is it the lyrics that touch your heart? The music that stays with you? Or the way two actors make you believe in their story? Salman Khan’s new track Main Hoon from his upcoming film Battle of Galwan seems to have found the perfect mix of all three. Released online on Valentine’s Day, the romantic number has quickly become a talking point among fans. And honestly, it feels like the perfect addition to any V-Day playlist.

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh’s chemistry steals the show

While the song has soulful lyrics and a beautiful background score, what truly stands out is the chemistry between Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The two play a married couple who have been together for 11 years and are parents to two sons. The story shows a soldier posted at the border, missing his wife and children while serving the country. Their love feels real, quiet, strong and full of sacrifice.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall, Main Hoon walks viewers through moments of togetherness and distance. The emotion in the song feels honest. Salman appears calm yet intense, while Chitrangda brings warmth and grace to her role. Their pairing feels fresh, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Watch the video here:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here is how fans reacted:

Social media was quick to react after the song dropped. One user wrote, “Beautiful songs aap dono jabardast lag rahe hain,” while another commented, “Beautiful pairing Salman sir x Chithrangda mam ❤️.” A fan added, “What a beautiful chemistry between them .”

Some even joked about the pairing, with one comment reading, “Saadi krlo bhaijaan se please .”

Another Salman fan shared, “Sir Valentine ho ya na ho aapka swag hi permanent celebration hai ❤️,” while someone else wrote, “This is the Salman Khan we’ve been missing, pure fire and swag!” Clearly, the response has been loud and full of love.

About the Battle Of Galwan And Salman’s Role

In the Battle of Galwan, Salman Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was posthumously honoured with the Maha Vir Chakra. The film is based on true events and focuses on the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

Set to release in theatres on April 17, the film already has strong buzz. But with Main Hoon, the makers have added an emotional layer to the story — showing not just the battlefield, but also the silent strength of a soldier’s family. This Valentine’s Day, Salman Khan didn’t just drop a song. He gave fans a love story wrapped in uniform, duty and sacrifice.