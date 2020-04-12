Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been entertaining his fans with the photos as well as the videos which he keeps sharing on his Instagram account. In the latest video, we see the Dabangg Khan giving a funny twist to the iconic kiss scene from his 90s blockbuster movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, which marked his Bollywood break as a lead. Also Read - After Providing Money, Salman Khan Gives Ration to Wage Workers - Baba Siddique Tweets

The actor took to Twitter to shared the video in which at first, we see the kiss scene from the film where Salman's lover leaves a lipstick mark at the glass window. Later, Salman gives it a twist by instead of kissing the glass, he sprays a sanitizer on the same. The actor wants to show how the scene would be completely different during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor is currently in Panvel at his farmhouse with his family amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. Watch the video here:

If MPK releases now…

Happy Easter

Stay focused and stay strong! pic.twitter.com/c4wrrMD0qA — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2020

Salman Khan keeps sharing videos on his official Instagram account in which the actor is seen urging everyone to obey the lockdown in the country and said that it is not a public holiday.He has been urging his fans to take the coronavirus precautions very seriously. He also thanked all the doctors, policemen, and all those who have been helping fighting this pandemic.

One of the biggest and the highest paid actors in Bollywood, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. The actor will be next seen in action-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, co-starring, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff is being helmed by Prabhudeva and is slated to hit the silver screens on the special occasion of Eid 2020. However, reports suggest that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release date of the film will be postponed.