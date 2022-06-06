Salman Khan’s struggling Days: At IIFA 2022, Salman Khan shared an emotional memory that made him emotional recalling his struggling days when he didn’t have money and work after his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. Salman also credited filmmaker Ramesh Taurani for saving his career and blamed Bhagyashree as she took all the credit. Salman Khan can be heard saying in a viral video, “After Maine Pyar Kiya was released, Bhagyashree decided she didn’t want to work anymore, because she wanted to get married. Aur wo pura credit leke chali gayi (she took all the credit). For six months, I had no movie. And that’s when a ‘devta saman aadmi’ (God-like man), Ramesh Taurani, entered my life. My father at that point of time paid 2000 rupees and coaxed producer GP Sippy to make a fake announcement in a film industry magazine that he had signed me for a film. GP did that but there was no picture. But Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy’s office and paid ₹5 lakh for the music of the film. It was because of those 5 lakhs that I finally got a film called Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Thank you!”Also Read - Salman Khan: Net Worth, Monthly Income, Property Details And Everything You Need to Know

Salman Khan was in tears when he recalled how Suniel Shetty gifted him a shirt and a wallet that he was eyeing for a long time. As he didn't have money to buy it, Shetty gifted him one. He hugged Ahan Shetty while remembering his struggle days.

Salman Khan also hugged Boney Kapoor and credited him for reviving his career with Wanted (2008). He said, "Boney Kapoor has helped me throughout my life. When the time wasn't going good then he gave me a film called Wanted, which got me back to work." He also joked, "Then he gave me another film, No Entry in 2005, which got Anil Kapoor back."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat letter that read that he will be killed like Sidhu Moosewala (Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge). Maharashtra Home Department, on Monday, strengthened the actor’s security. It has been reported that Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman.