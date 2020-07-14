Coronavirus cases in Mumbai have jumped over the weekend and actor Salman Khan is keeping himself safe in Panvel farmhouse. He is spending quality time with his horses to cycling in the village near his farmhouse. The actor is also indulging in different activities such as farming to reconnect with mother Earth. Superstar Khan on Tuesday paid respect to all farmers. On Instagram, Salman has posted a picture that shows him coated in mud. “Respect to all the farmers,” he captioned the image. Also Read - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Starrer to Resume Shoot at Mumbai's Studio

Have a look at Salman’s post:



A day ago, Salman, who is currently spending time at his farm in Lonavla, had posted a picture to hail the efforts of farmers. “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam… jai jawan ! jai kissan,” he wrote alongside an image in which Salman is seen surrounded by greenery.



On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe, which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted and last year’s Dabangg 3. Radhe also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff among others in important roles.

During the lockdown, Salman has been busy showcasing his singing skills. He released three singles – Pyaar karona, Tere bina, and Bhai bhai.