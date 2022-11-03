Salman Khan Defamation Case: Salman Khan’s defamations plea filed in the Bombay High Court has been refused by the judge due to dearth of time. The actor’s plea will now be heard by another judge. Justice C V Bhadang had heard the arguments related to Salman’s case and reversed the order. However, the HC judge is retiring on Friday, hence, the actor’s appeal would now be placed before another judge. Justice Bhadang had in August begun hearing on Salman’s appeal against a lower court order on March 2022. Ketan Kakkad, who owns land near the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor’s Panvel farmhouse was posting derogatory video posts against the actor. The lower court had refused to restrain him from doing so or to direct him for deleting his YouTube videos against Salman.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Shocking Weight Gain: Actress Looked Chubby In Bodycon Dress In Bigg Boss 16, Netizens Hint Pregnancy

JUSTICE BHADANG UNABLE TO PASS JUDGEMENT DUE TO THIS REASON…

Justice Bhadang on Thursday told, “Unfortunately I am unable to complete the judgement. I tried my level best till last evening. But unfortunately, there was vacation and then administrative work, and I had other assignments. I will have to list this as part heard.” He further added, “I understand the apprehension of the parties and that substantial time and efforts went into this. I would have loved to decide this case either way. Unfortunately, this came at the fag end of my career.” Also Read - Salman Khan Gets Y-Plus Security From Mumbai Police, Here’s What it Means

SALMAN FILED DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST KETAN KAKKAD

Salman has filed a defamation suit against Kakkad in the lower court over videos uploaded by the latter on social media. Kakkad has made defamatory allegations about the actor’s activities at his farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai. When the civil court refused to pass any interim restraining orders against Kakkad, Salman moved to the Bombay HC. The actor’s plea claimed that Kakkad’s posts were also communal and provocative in nature. Also Read - Salman Khan Teases Ex-Girlfriend Katrina Kaif About Vicky Kaushal, Says Would Like to 'Spy' as Ghost- WATCH

Kakkad’s lawyers Abha Singh and Aditya Singh alleged that the defamation suit was filed by Salman to pressurize their client to give up his land.

