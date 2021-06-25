Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the Bollywood actors who last year directly transferred money into the accounts of the daily workers from the film industry. This year too Salman Khan has transferred Rs 1500 into the bank accounts of cine workers who are unemployed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown. Salman has honoured his commitment once again and these labours are from various departments of the workers union. Also Read - Salman Khan Reveals His Mistakes in Life And How He Apologized to People

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari praises the Radhe actor. He said: "Salman Khan is one of the large-hearted actors of Bollywood who has continued to help us whenever we need any support. He had helped our members in the first lockdown too we are grateful to him. He has told us that he will continue to help our workers in the future too".

Not only this, Salman Khan had earlier distributed food packets to frontline workers through his charitable initiative.

In 2020, Salman Khan had transferred funds into the accounts of almost 25,000 daily wage workers. He had made a payment of Rs 3000. One of the Assistant Directors from the industry had even shared the screenshot of his bank statement. He wrote, “Dear @BeingSalmanKhan sir, unfortunately, I have never get a chance to work with you, nor I am in your team but still you are doing the financial support for thousands of people who are working in film industry without knowing them. Can’t tell you how thankful we all for you”.