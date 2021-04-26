Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan is known for his philanthropy and for his humanitarian initiatives for the people. Even at this time when the entire country is facing a severe health crisis, Salman Khan is making sure that he does his best to help the needy. Also Read - Ahead of Salman Khan Starrer Radhe, Shah Rukh Khan's New Film To Hit Theatres

Superstar Salman Khan stepped out to distribute meals to the frontline workers. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. As per a report in Indian Express, the actor came out to check the quality of food being sent to the frontline workers. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Floods Social Media With Hilarious Memes, Fans Call It A 'Mixture Of Race 3 And Wanted'

This has come days after Salman revived his food trucks to distribute food kits to those in need. Reportedly, these kits included tea, mineral water, a pack of biscuits, and snacks that include upma or poha or vada pav or pav bhaji. While these food trucks will operate till May 15, Salman is also pushing to deliver food in the entire Mumbai. For now, food trucks have been delivering food kits in Worli and Juhu areas only.

This is not the first time that the Radhe actor has come forward to help the frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Last year as well, Salman helped the needy with his food trucks. As the coronavirus cases in India continue to record a steady spike, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help the citizens. While Sonu Sood has opened a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ on Telegram mobile application which aims to find hospitals, medicines and oxygen, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation as a covid relief measure.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release in theatres and on OTT platforms and direct D2h on May 13, 2021.