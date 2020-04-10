Actor Salman Khan has been under self-quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse. He has been continuously motivating fans as we all fight this deadly coronavirus together. A few days ago he shared a video with his nephew and Sohail’s son Nirvaan talking about his lockdown experience. And now, the Bharat actor has another video for his fans where he shows how is he spending time at Panvel away from home. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 8: Salman Khan's Money Transfer to 25,000 Wage Workers Begins, Actor to Repeat Donations Next Month

In the video shared by Salman, he can be seen feeding his horse with grass and leaves and later taking a bite of the leaves, much to the surprise of everyone. Not just that, Salman chews the whole thing and even says, “It’s damn good ya.” Also Read - 'Hum Darr Gaye!' Salman Khan And Sohail Khan's Son Nirvaan Ask Fans to be Scared of Coronavirus And Stay Indoors

The actor captioned the video, “Breakfast with my love.” Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 3: Salman Khan Keeps His Word And Pays Money to Radhe Crew Members Amid Lockdown, Makeup Artist Confirms

Watch this cute video here:

View this post on Instagram Breakfast with my love… A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:44pm PDT

Earlier, Salman thanked people for staying indoors and shared two pictures, first showing Bada Qabaristan’s (graveyard) gate which has been closed due to lockdown and the second was of an empty street in Mumbai. Shab-e-Barat is observed as a day of forgiveness or atonement in Islam and leads to congregations at graveyards and religious places. Salman captioned it, “Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . . #IndiaFightsCorona.”

On Wednesday, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees has confirmed that they have sent the details of 16000 wage workers to Salman and they have started receiving money already. A report in IndiaTV reveals that Salman had asked for the details of the 25000 workers, however, the bank account details of only 19000 people could be arranged.